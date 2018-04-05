2 arrested for driving under the influence in deadly 5-vehicle crash on Long Island: police

LAWRENCE, L.I. — Two people were arrested after a fiery multi vehicle crash in Nassau County killed two others Wednesday morning, police said.

Zakiyyah Steward, 25, and Rahmel Watkins, 35, are both charged with DWI after five vehicles were involved in crash on the Nassau Expressway near Burnside Avenue in Inwood, said Nassau County police.

One of the vehicles involved caught fire, and the two people inside the burning vehicle died, according to police.

Five others were injured in the crash. Two refused medical attention.

Police said Steward and Watkins were operating different vehicles, and were both taken into custody.

Steward also faces charges of driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs or alcohol, driving while ability impaired by drugs, DWI and unlawful possession of marijuana.