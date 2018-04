NEWARK, N.J.— At least one person was injured after a fire broke out at a Newark home Wednesday night.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at 141 Vermont Ave. around 11:17 p.m. The fire was put under control by 12:44 a.m., according to Newark officials.

At least one person was taken to the hospital for an injury, Newark officials said.

The Newark Arson Unit is investigating the cause of the fire.