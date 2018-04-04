YouTube shooter visited local gun range before shooting: officials

SAN BRUNO, Calif. — The suspected YouTube shooter was angry about the policies and practices of the company and had visited a gun range before she drove to the company’s headquarters near San Francisco Tuesday, according to San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini.

Authorities said 39-year-old Nasim Najafi Aghdam got into the building through a parking garage. Authorities are investigating as to how she was able to navigate through campus.

Police have said that she shot and wounded three people before she killed herself on Tuesday.

Aghdam allegedly told her family members she “hated” the company. Aghdam, who used the name “Nasime Sabz” online, was allegedly upset over the company’s policies. “Youtube filtered my channels to keep them from getting views!” one of the messages on the site said. “There is no equal growth opportunity on YOUTUBE or any other video sharing site, your channel will grow if they want to!!!!!”

A website in that name decried YouTube’s policies and said the company was trying to “suppress” content creators.

On Monday, Aghdam’s father called police to report his daughter was missing and warned police she might have been heading to YouTube, police said.

Barberini said Wednesday that investigators are in the process of executing search warrants at two properties and are looking into getting access to her social media accounts.