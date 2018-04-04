Twin sisters with high-profile OCD cases found dead in suspected suicide pact

COLORADO — Twin sisters, known for their debilitating symptoms of obsessive compulsive disorder, have been found dead in Colorado in what police say was a possible suicide pact.

Sara and Amanda Eldritch, 33, were found dead Friday in a vehicle near Canon City’s Royal Gorge Bridge, some 130 miles from their home in the Denver suburb of Broomfield, reports the Canon City Daily Record.

They were the first people in the state to receive deep brain stimulation to treat their OCD compulsions, which included taking 10-hour showers and using up to five bottles of rubbing alcohol daily to disinfect their skin, per 9 News.

Both had contemplated suicide since age 13 and, prior to their 2015 surgeries, described feeling “at war with their own existence,” according to the hospital that treated them.

The hope was that careful stimulation of electrode wires placed on their brains, connected to battery packs in their chests, would stifle overactivity in the brain to reduce anxiety, reports the Gazette. And it appeared to work.

“I feel like I can identify my anxiety. I can actually see where it’s coming from. And I feel like I can deal with it,” Sara Eldritch told the hospital in 2016. But the pair—who appeared on CBS’ The Doctors in 2017—told 9 News that not all of their compulsions had been stifled: If forced to leave their shared home, the sisters stopped eating and drinking to the point of dehydration so they wouldn’t have to use public bathrooms.

Still, “we’re trying to feel like useful members of society,” Sara said.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said the twins died in a suspected suicide pact, but offered no other details.

Resources: Getting help

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) . It is a free, 24/7 service that offers support, information, and local resources. You can also click here for additional hotlines within your state.

Depression and suicidal thoughts are often exhibited in many ways. Warning signs for suicide can include, but are not limited to, talking about wanting to die; conveying feelings of hopelessness, worthlessness or being a burden; and displaying extreme moods.

If someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention advises that you do not leave the person alone, call a prevention hotline, and take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional.

