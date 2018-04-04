‘Saint Joan’ returns to Broadway, starring Condola Rashad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The most famous female crusader is returning to Broadway after a quarter century, and PIX11 was there to meet the cast.

The Manhattan Theatre Club revival of "Saint Joan" start Tony Award nominee Condola Rashad in the title role.

The George Bernard Shaw Play follows a teenage "Joan of Arc," whose rising influence also makes her a target.

"Saint Joan was last seen on Broadway in 1993.

Daniel Sullivan is at the helm, and the production also stars Daniel Sunjata, Matthew Saldivar, John Glover, Adam Chanler-Berat, Walter Bobbie, Jack Davenport and Patrick Page.

"Sain Joan" is playing now at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Opening night is set for April 25th.