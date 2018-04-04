Unknown substance partially closes Port Authority Bus Terminal: police

NEW YORK — Entrances at the Port Authority Bus Terminal were closed Wednesday morning as emergency responders investigated an unknown substance, officials said.

The unknown substance caused the Eighth and Ninth avenue entrances at the Port Authority Bus Terminal to close shortly before 9:30 a.m., according to officials.

The terminal’s South Wing was temporarily closed, and a portion of it was cordoned off at the time.

The mysterious substance turned out to be a nonhazardous cleaning agent that spilled, Port Authority police said.

Everything reopened by 10:15 a.m., according to police.

Travel delays are expected as a result of the incident.

Police Activity: expect transit delays and emergency personnel near West 40th St and 8th Avenue in Manhattan. Consider alternate routes. — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) April 4, 2018