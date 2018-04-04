Police seek public’s help finding armed, dangerous men behind fatal Easter shooting in NJ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELIZABETH, NJ — A shootout on Easter morning has left one man dead, two arrested and police looking for another two men who they say are armed and dangerous.

It started with a large fight outside Exotics Gentlemen's Club on Elizabeth Avenue in Elizabeth at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. The club is right in the heart of downtown, just a couple of blocks from the county court house and a police station.

Don LaFortune, a 23-year-old man from Irvington, allegedly fired a couple of gun shots into the air and the mob dispersed.

Sharif Robinson, a 27-year-old man from Jersey City, is then accused of grabbing a gun from his car and fatally shooting Daniel Louis, 26, in the head. An affidavit states that Louis and LaFortune are family.

Jonathan Philippe, 25, of Irvington also allegedly grabbed a gun and started shooting. Robinson was hit in the arm and side. He fled the scene.

A police officer on patrol heard some of the initial gunshots and called for backup. When they arrived, the fire fight was already underway. Shots were fired toward police and the officers returned fire.

Philippe and his friend Pierre Cadet were both shot, but they fled the scene, traveling at 100mph in Cadet’s Maserati. Elizabeth Police pursued them into Newark but the men got away.

Police have been trying to shut down this particular club. They even had officers stationed inside for several months last year.

After the shootout — Robinson, Philippe and Cadet all showed up separately to University Hospital and were treated for gunshot wounds. Cadet and Lafortune have since been arrested.

"Both Sharif Robinson and Jonathan Philippe remain at large and are considered armed and dangerous,” said Michael Monahan, Acting Union County Prosecutor. "Don’t confront them. Call 911."

A $10,000 reward is being offered for any info that leads to their arrest. You can call 908-654-TIPS