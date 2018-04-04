No joke: More snow likely Friday and possible nor’easter next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — This week started with snow and it will end with snow, as yet another winter-like storm moves through the area on Friday and a possible nor'easter looms in the days after.

There are multiple weather systems to watch in the coming week.

The first one will arrive Thursday night into Friday. It should produce a "quick burst" of snow -- that could coincide with the Friday morning commute -- before changing over to rain.

The storm's current track calls for a coating or less at the coast with up to 2 inches in the northern interior. But if that system tracks farther south, more snow is possible.

Whatever does fall should melt in the late afternoon, similar to the storm that hit Monday.

A cold front quickly follows that system Friday night, giving way for periods of rain and snow throughout the weekend. Current models show the chance of snow mostly in the interior areas, with coastal spots seeing more rain.

Then we're not out of the woods, yet.

There's the possibility for even more snow on Monday into Tuesday, but it's still too early to tell exactly what that storm may look like. There will be enough cold air associated with this system to create a "snow threat should the track and timing align," NWS said.

Cold temperatures and blasts of snow have marked the first couple weeks of spring in the tri-state.

A storm on Monday brought about 5.5 inches of snow to Central Park, making it the snowiest day in any April since 1982, and the seventh snowiest since recording started in 1869, according to the National Weather Service.

The 1982 record of 9.6 inches is the third-highest snowfall for any day in April since recording started — although third place is a far cry from first. New York City saw a whopping 13.5 inches in April 1875.

The latest that measurable snow has ever fallen in New York City was on April 25, 1875, when 3 inches dropped on Central Park, though snow flurries have fallen as late as May, according to National Weather Service data.