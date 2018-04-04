Medical marijuana dispensary planned for Manhattan’s 5th Avenue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A medical marijuana dispensary is planned for 5th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan.

MedMen Manhattan will open to the public on Friday, April 20. The 10,000 square foot space will be one of only three medical marijuana dispensaries allowed to operate in Manhattan.

It’s billed as a premium cannabis shopping experience, but only for patients with a prescription.

MedMen's SVP of Corporate Communications, Daniel Yi told PIX11 News, “the future of cannabis is a mainstream shopping experience where responsible adults and marijuana patients can access products in an inviting and familiar environment, that’s what MedMen aims to offer. We are proud to bring this experience to New York and showcase it in one of the most iconic shopping districts in the world."