Manhattan mom says her building is filled with health hazards

A Manhattan mom whose apartment floods all the time says her New York City Housing Authority building is filled with health hazards

Keisha Benjamin temporarily fixed a pipe in her home at Jacob Riis Houses with a plastic bag and tape. Benjamin’s neighbors all have problems and say they need repairs too.

“We deserve to live free of toxins mold and lead are toxins,” Benjamin said.

Many of Benjamin’s neighbors fear retaliation from managers at NYCHA, but Kathy Aviles says she’s not afraid.

“It floods all the time in my apartment. I put the bag here. All the water comes in. This is outrageous. I’m very angry,” Aviles said.

A spokesperson for the New York City housing authority says, “Staff visited both apartments today and started repairs immediately. One resident was not home, but we will return tomorrow to check what work is necessary. We must do better to provide our residents the safe, clean and connected communities they deserve."

