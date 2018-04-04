2 dead, 2 arrested for driving under the influence in fiery 5-vehicle crash: Nassau County police

INWOOD, N.Y. — Two people are dead and two others under arrest for driving under the influence after a fiery five-vehicle crash in Nassau County early Wednesday, police said.

The crash happened on the Nassau Expressway near Burnside Avenue in Inwood around 1:25 a.m., Nassau County police said.

Five vehicles were involved in the crash, including at least one that caught fire, according to police.

Two people who were inside the burning vehicle died, police said.

Nine people in all were involved in the crash, including five who were injured and hospitalized, according to police.

Two of the five injured people have been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence. Police said they were operating different vehicles.

Two others refused medical attention, police said.