Teens charged with ‘gang assault’ in stabbing death of girl at New Rochelle Dunkin Donuts

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — Three teenagers face a slew of charges, including “gang assault,” in the stabbing death of a classmate inside a Dunkin’ Donuts in New Rochelle earlier this year, the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Valeree Schwab died after she was stabbed twice with a steak knife in a Dunkin’ Donuts on North Avenue Jan. 10, according to police.

The DA says the 15-year-old was seriously injured when confronted and assaulted by a group of people that day. During the attack, Schwab allegedly dropped her keys, which were picked up by a member of the group, and the victim followed them to the Dunkin’ Donuts in an attempt to retrieve the dropped item. That’s when the DA says Z’Inah Brown, who was 16 at the time, stabbed her.

Brown, now 17, turned herself in days after the attack. She faces charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, the DA said.

In addition to those charges, the DA said Brown, along with Dominique Slack and Carl Booker, both 17, face charges of second-degree gang assault, first-degree stalking and third-degree stalking.

Slack and Booker are also charged with third-degree assault, the DA said.

Booker has been released on $25,000 bail, and Slack is being held in the county jail.

All three defendants are scheduled to return to court April 17.

The defendants, along with Schwab, were students at New Rochelle High School, the DA said.

Schwab’s death was the first of three stabbing incidents involving students of the high school in January.

In February, school officials said armed police will guard the campus for rest of semester amid the spike in violence spike. School officials also cited a mass shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead as a reason for the increased security.

Clarification: Police initially provided a different age for the victim.