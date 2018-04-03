Target plans to open 3 more NYC stores

NEW YORK — Target will open three new small-format stores in New York City, each in a different borough, the company announced Tuesday.

Locations are planned for the Upper East Side, Staten Island and Astoria. Each store will be designed to specifically meet the needs of the community it’s in, Mark Schindele, a senior vice president at Target, said.

“As we continue to expand our footprint with small-format stores throughout New York, we strive to provide a convenient, one-stop shopping experience customized for locals, commuters and visitors in each unique neighborhood,” Schindele said. “All three of these new stores will offer the best of Target in that borough, yet curate the assortment to meet the needs and preferences of the nearby community.”

Target’s Staten Island store, which will be the borough’s first small-format Target, will include a CVS Pharmacy and Starbucks. It’s planned to open in 2019 in the Elm Park section of Staten Island.

The Upper East Side store will feature a broader beauty assortment and convenient food options near the intersection of E. 70th Street and 3rd Avenue. It will be Target’s seventh location in Manhattan, joining existing stores in Harlem, Tribeca and Herald Square. Target also plans to open Lower East Side and East Village stores in late 2018, and a Hell’s Kitchen location in 2019.

The chain is on track to operate 130 small-format stores by the end of 2019.