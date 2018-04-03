Man sought by police for hit-and-run of 7-year-old girl

CLARKSTOWN, N.Y. —Clarkstown police released a mugshot Tuesday of a man sought for a hit-and-run involving a 7-year-old girl in November.

Police said Carlos Osvaldo Garcia-Gonzalez, 26, was driving an unregistered 2004 Black Acura TL bear Lakewood Drive and Lakeland Avenue on Nov. 21, 2017 around 8:05 am when he struck the girl, who was walking to her school bus stop. She was seriously injured, according to police.

“Garcia-Gonzalez fled the area without stopping and without regard for the child’s well-being,” police said.

After the accident, police said Garcia-Gonzalez fled to Utica. They believe he has moved again and his current whereabouts are unknown. He also modified the car involved and sold it to an unknowing party. The car was found in Haverstraw and taken as evidence.

Police describe Garcia-Gonzalez as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is a mechanic by trade and is known to work in auto repair shops, cops said.

If you have any information or come in contact with the above suspect, please contact Detective Galligan, 845-639-5846, or send your information anonymously to TIP411.