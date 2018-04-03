Extra security at mosques after ‘Punish a Muslim Day’ flyers circulate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The NYPD stepped up security at mosques and other religious sites around the city Tuesday after flyers declared the day "Punish a Muslim Day."

The flyers assign a point value to different hateful and violent acts towards Muslims, from verbal abuse and pulling off women's head scarves to acid attacks and even murder. They were first seen in March after they were mailed to several people in England.

An Arab-American group said the flyers have been circulated in New York as well.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams met with the NYPD to request an increased police presence at religious sites and areas with higher Muslim populations.

"That is not a simple action. That is a premeditated action," Adams said of the flyers.

The full letter says:

"They have hurt you, they have made your loved ones suffer. They have caused you pain and heartache. What are you going to do about it? Are you a ‘sheep’ like the vast majority of the population? Sheep follow orders and are easily led, they are allowing the white nations of Europe and North America to become over run by those who would like nothing more than to do us harm and turn our democracies into Sharia led police states. Only you can help turn this thing around, only you have the power. Do not be a sheep!

There will be rewards based on action taken. These are as follows:

10 points – Verbally abuse a Muslim

25 points – Pull the head scarf off a Muslim ‘woman’

50 points – Throw acid in face of a Muslim

100 points – Beat up a Muslim

250 points – Torture a Muslim using electrocution, skinning, use of a rack

500 points – Butcher a Muslim using gun, knife, vehicle or otherwise

1,000 points – Burn or bomb a mosque

2,500 points – Nuke Mecca"

Officers across multiple NYPD units have been deployed throughout the city to ensure safety. There is no evidence that the threats are gaining traction in New York, an NYPD spokesman told PIX11.