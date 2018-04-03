Despite rain, Yankees prepare for home opener after snowstorm delays game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The New York Yankees are preparing for their home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday after a snowstorm delayed the game. The problem? Rain is in the forecast.

Tuesday's game is set for 4:05 p.m., Yankee team officials said. It will be broadcast on the YES Network.

Monday's game was postponed after as much as 6.4 inches fell in parts of Queens during the morning hours. Temperatures remain in the 40s Tuesday, with rain expected in the early afternoon.

The heaviest rainfall is expected around 4 p.m.

Gates Tuesday will open at 2 p.m., and pregame ceremonies will take place at 3:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early.

Those with tickets for Monday's postponed game can use their ticket for Tuesday's rescheduled game, or any regular 2018 season game at Yankee Stadium, subject to availability, the team tweeted.

Exceptions include fans with complimentary tickets, according to follow-up tweets. These tickets will only be accepted for Tuesday's rescheduled game.

Complimentary tickets, or "equivalent tickets," have no cash value, the tweet states.

Ticket exchanges can be made at Yankee Stadium's ticket window beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, or during regular ticket-window hours during the season.

Fans who purchased tickets through StubHub are encouraged to visit SubHub.com or call 866-STUBHUB (866-788-2482) to learn more about the site's rainout policy.