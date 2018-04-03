Brooklyn assemblywoman indicted on fraud charges resigns

NEW YORK — A New York state assemblywoman indicted on fraud charges after authorities say she falsely claimed Superstorm Sandy forced her from her home has resigned.

The New York Times reports that Democrat Pamela Harris announced her resignation in a letter to Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie on Monday.

The assemblywoman representing Coney Island and other nearby Brooklyn communities is accused of committing the crimes between 2012 and 2016.

Prosecutors say the 57-year-old Harris pocketed $25,000 in federal funds by falsely claiming that the Oct. 29, 2012 storm chased her from her Coney Island residence. They say she committed other fraud, including cheating the New York City Council out of discretionary funds meant for non-profits.

Her lawyer on Monday said she resigned to “fully address her pending case” in Brooklyn federal court.