Bags of undelivered mail found at Long Island home

BELLMORE, Long Island — Dozens of bags filled with undelivered mail have been found in a shed behind a home on Long Island, authorities said.

Postal agents visited the home at Bellmore Avenue and West Adler in Bellmore about 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Agents in search of missing mail opened the home's backyard shed and found the postage stuffed into bags like garbage. They were acting on a tip, the inspector general said.

Neighbors told PIX11 News the home's resident is a mail deliverer.

No arrests have been made in the case.

It's unknown where the mail was taken from or how long it's been piling up.

Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of mail theft or slow delivery can call 888-USPS-OIG or file a complaint online at USPSOIG.gov.