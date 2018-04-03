In the modern horror thriller "A Quiet Place," a family of four must navigate their lives in silence after mysterious creatures that hunt by sound threaten their survival. Writer, director and star John Krasinski says it had him wondering, how far would you go for your family?
‘A Quiet Place’ begs the question — how far would you go for your family?
-
Romantic destinations you can get to with just one tank of gas
-
Nap York offers an oasis of relaxation in the city that never sleeps
-
Life or death main decision for school shooting suspect
-
Woman who told couple to ‘go back to your home country’ ID’d as college professor
-
‘We are the forgotten people’: It’s been almost 6 months since Hurricane Maria, Puerto Ricans are still dying
-
-
Father of six faces deportation to Mexico
-
CDC doctor mysteriously disappears
-
They noticed the Turpins’ strange behavior, but no one suspected the kids were being tortured
-
Letter from 27-year-old on her deathbed will change your view of life
-
How far would you go for beauty? We put the hottest trends to the test
-
-
Food stamps for pets? 100,000+ sign online petition seeking it
-
Names of all 17 people killed in Florida school shooting released
-
Missing family dog brought to shelter, adopted by another family