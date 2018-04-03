‘$57 million mom’ now public housing advocate exposes horrors inside the Bailey Houses in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — Tiesha Jones is a Bronx mom, awarded $57 million in a judgement against the New York City Housing Authority, after a jury found the agency responsible for her daughter’s lead poisoning.

Jones has now become an advocate for other families struggling with health hazards in their home. Jones says she now uses her personal pain to help others in public housing. Jones took PIX11 news on a tour of the Bailey houses.

“Here on the seventh floor you can smell the stench, it’s neglect. It’s inhumane,” Jones said.

“I worry about the constant leak in my hallway,” Meghan de la Rosa said.

“My kitchen and bathroom don’t have walls right now,” Lenore Porter said.

A spokesperson for the New York City Housing Authority, says "Staff have secured the roof door and are working on the other repairs now. We must do more to provide our residents the safe, clean and connected communities they deserve."

