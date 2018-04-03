3-year-old girl found dead in Queens apartment; police suspect child abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKAWAY, Queens — A 3-year-old girl was found dead in a Queens apartment on Monday and police are investigating if child abuse was a factor.

Police were called to an apartment on Beach 105th St. near Shore Front Parkway around 6 p.m. and found Bella Edwards unconscious and unresponsive. Her stepfather, the only adult home, was performing CPR on her. She was rushed to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner has not yet revealed the cause of death, but police are investigating if child abuse was a factor. Bella had signs of trauma consistent with abuse on her body, a police source told PIX11. The source said that she was covered in bruises, had several old injuries that were healing as well as new ones and there were signs of sexual abuse.

Her parents are being questioned by detectives from the Special Victims Unit. No arrests have been made.

A 3-month-old who also lived in the apartment was taken to a hospital for evaluation.