Yankees postpone home opener against Tampa Bay Rays amid snowstorm

NEW YORK — The New York Yankees postponed their home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays amid a snowstorm Monday, according to team officials.

The spring storm is expected to bring accumulations of 3 to 5 inches in parts of NYC early Monday before stopping during the early afternoon.

Monday's game has been postponed to Tuesday at 4:05 p.m., Yankee team officials said, after initially saying it would be at 4 p.m. It will be broadcast on the YES Network.

Gates Tuesday will open at 2 p.m., and pregame ceremonies will take place at 3:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early.

Those with tickets for Monday's postponed game can use their ticket for Tuesday's rescheduled game, or any regular 2018 season game at Yankee Stadium, subject to availability, the team tweeted.

Exceptions include fans with complimentary tickets, according to follow-up tweets. These tickets will only be accepted for Tuesday's rescheduled game.

Complimentary tickets, or "equivalent tickets," have no cash value, the tweet states.

Ticket exchanges can be made at Yankee Stadium's ticket window until 5 p.m. Monday, and beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, or during regular ticket-window hours during the season.

Fans who purchased tickets through StubHub are encouraged to visit SubHub.com or call 866-STUBHUB (866-788-2482) to learn more about the site's rainout policy.

Today’s game has been postponed due to weather. Further details to come. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 2, 2018

🚨 IMPORTANT THREAD: Today's Opening Day game has been postponed. The game has been rescheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, April 3 at 4:05 pm. All gates will open to ticketed fans at 2 pm. tomorrow, w/ pregame ceremonies scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm. Guests should arrive EARLY! — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 2, 2018

Before the announcement was made, PIX11 photographer Tony Mazza captured photos from inside the stadium:

Even Sunday evening, Tampa was tweeting about the expected storm:

The temps this week... ❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/J9hAVH3aVL — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 1, 2018

Snow fell after a clear and warmer weekend with highs shooting past 50 degrees. Highs Monday are expected to reach 43 degrees.

Tuesday's game won't see snow, but rain is likely in the late afternoon and cooler temperatures will continue, with highs reaching 48 degrees.