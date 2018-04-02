Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment, stabbed by two men: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Police released surveillance footage Monday of two men who followed a woman into her Brooklyn building and stabbed her earlier this month.

Police said the victim, 53, was being followed as she walked down the hallway of her building located near Hegeman Avenue and Linden Boulevard on March 26 around 4:20 a.m. When she reached her apartment, one of the men grabbed her from behind, displayed a knife and demanded money. She struggled to free herself and the man stabbed her once in the back, according to police.

The victim was treated at an area hospital.

Police said the men fled the building and are currently on the loose.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).