Winnie Mandela, activist and former wife of Nelson Mandela, dead at 81: reports

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, a prominent anti-apartheid activist and the former wife of South African President Nelson Mandela, died on Monday, according to the Washington Post. She was 81-years-old.

She married Nelson Mandela in 1958 and stayed with him when he was imprisoned by the government for 27 years. Winnie became known worldwide as a leading opponent of apartheid during the later years of his prison sentence.

She served as first lady when her husband was elected president in 1994 until the couple divorced in 1996. They had two daughters together.