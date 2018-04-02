Student dies while skiing at Whiteface Mountain

WILMINGTON, N.Y. — A college senior has died in a crash while skiing in New York’s Adirondack Mountains.

St. Lawrence University officials announced Lukas Harvey died Saturday morning while skiing with friends at Whiteface Mountain in Wilmington. He and his friends had planned to celebrate Easter the following day with Harvey’s family in Vermont.

The Times Union reports Harvey was a geology major at the university with a minor in government.

University president William Fox says Harvey had “boundless energy, genuine openness and developing talent.”

No additional information about the crash has been released.