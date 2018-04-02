Snow totals: Spring storm brings heaviest April snowfall in NYC since 1982

NEW YORK — A spring storm that blanketed the Northeast and even forced the New York Yankees to postpone their home opener Monday brought the most snowfall NYC has seen in any April since 1982.

Heavy snowfall began overnight and continued throughout the Monday morning commute. As temperatures crept toward the day’s forecast high of 43 degrees, snow melted as it hit many sidewalks and roadways. In other areas, however, it stuck.

Images showed snow-covered seats at Yankee Stadium hours before the team’s home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays was scheduled for 1 p.m. The game has since been moved to Tuesday afternoon.

Across social media, people shared pictures of the tri-state looking like a white winter wonderland two weeks after the spring season officially began.

In Central Park, 5.5 inches of accumulation was recorded by 10 a.m., as the snow began to taper off.

This makes it the snowiest day in any April since 1982, and seventh snowiest since recording started in 1869, according to the National Weather Service.

The 1982 record of 9.6 inches is the third-highest snowfall for any day in April since recording started — although third place is a far cry from first. NYC saw a whopping 13.5 inches in 1875.

The snowiest Aprils in NYC are:

13.5 inches in 1875 10.2 inches in 1915 9.6 inches in 1982 8.5 inches in 1924 6.5 inches in 1944 and 1917 5.8 inches in 1907 5.5 inches in 2018

Other snowfall totals across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut for Monday, as of 12:30 p.m., are as follows:

NEW YORK

…Bronx County…

Pelham Parkway House 6.5 1115 AM 4/02 Public

Fordham 6.5 950 AM 4/02 Public

Parkchester 5.5 1030 AM 4/02 Co-Op Observer

Dodgewood 4.0 1000 AM 4/02 CoCoRaHS

…Kings County…

Red Hook 4.0 1030 AM 4/02 Public

Sheepshead Bay 4.0 1000 AM 4/02 Trained Spotter

…Nassau County…

Centre Island 7.0 1100 AM 4/02 Law Enforcement

Manhasset 6.3 1035 AM 4/02 Trained Spotter

Oyster Bay 6.3 1012 AM 4/02 Fire Dept/Rescue

East Hills 6.0 1030 AM 4/02 Public

Massapequa 5.6 1030 AM 4/02 CoCoRaHS

East Williston 5.5 1015 AM 4/02 Public

Plainview 5.0 1030 AM 4/02 Trained Spotter

Albertson 5.0 1030 AM 4/02 CoCoRaHS

1 S Merrick 4.8 1044 AM 4/02 Trained Spotter

Bethpage 4.8 1000 AM 4/02 Public

Old Bethpage 4.5 1200 PM 4/02 Trained Spotter

East Meadow 4.5 925 AM 4/02 Social Media

Wantagh 3.9 1005 AM 4/02 Trained Spotter

…New York County…

Grammercy Park 6.2 1018 AM 4/02 Law Enforcement

Stuyvesant Town 5.7 920 AM 4/02 Trained Spotter

Central Park 5.5 1000 AM 4/02 Park Conservancy

Loisaida 3.6 1030 AM 4/02 NYC OEM CERT

Harlem 3.1 1015 AM 4/02 CoCoRaHS

…Orange County…

Monroe 6.0 930 AM 4/02 Trained Spotter

Gardnertown 5.0 942 AM 4/02 Trained Spotter

Salisbury Mills 5.0 845 AM 4/02 Trained Spotter

New Windsor 4.9 1015 AM 4/02 Trained Spotter

Mount Hope 4.3 1120 AM 4/02 Trained Spotter

Rock Tavern 4.3 930 AM 4/02 Trained Spotter

Washingtonville 4.2 1200 PM 4/02 Trained Spotter

Westtown 4.1 935 AM 4/02 Social Media

…Putnam County…

Mahopac 6.0 1125 AM 4/02 Trained Spotter

Putnam Valley 5.7 1035 AM 4/02 Broadcast Media

Brewster 5.5 1018 AM 4/02 Public

…Queens County…

Whitestone 6.4 915 AM 4/02 Public

Bayside 6.2 940 AM 4/02 Social Media

Little Neck 5.8 1050 AM 4/02 Trained Spotter

NYC/LaGuardia Airpor 5.5 1000 AM 4/02 FAA Observer

Astoria 5.4 945 AM 4/02 Social Media

Rego Park 4.6 1000 AM 4/02 NYC OEM CERT

NYC/JFK Airport 3.7 1000 AM 4/02 FAA Observer

…Richmond County…

Richmond 2.2 1000 AM 4/02 CoCoRaHS

…Rockland County…

Chestnut Ridge 5.8 909 AM 4/02 Trained Spotter

Nyack 4.3 915 AM 4/02 Public

…Suffolk County…

Sayville 6.6 1010 AM 4/02 NWS Employee

1 ENE Quogue 6.5 1100 AM 4/02 Public

Sound Beach 6.3 1030 AM 4/02 NWS Employee

Shoreham 6.3 1040 AM 4/02 Public

Riverhead 6.2 1045 AM 4/02 NWS Employee

Smithtown 6.1 1045 AM 4/02 Trained Spotter

West Babylon 5.9 950 AM 4/02 Trained Spotter

East Hampton 5.5 1110 AM 4/02 Public

Patchogue 5.3 1129 AM 4/02 NWS Employee

Baiting Hollow 5.2 900 AM 4/02 Co-Op Observer

Jamesport 5.1 1040 AM 4/02 Public

Commack 5.0 900 AM 4/02 Public

Islip Airport 4.6 1100 AM 4/02 FAA Observer

Ronkonkoma 4.3 1020 AM 4/02 CoCoRaHS

Upton 4.3 1030 AM 4/02 NWS Office

Lindenhurst 4.2 855 AM 4/02 Trained Spotter

Ridge 3.4 1035 AM 4/02 CoCoRaHS

Southampton 2.8 857 AM 4/02 Trained Spotter

…Westchester County…

White Plains 7.8 1015 AM 4/02 Trained Spotter

New Rochelle 7.6 1015 AM 4/02 Public

Yonkers 7.5 1030 AM 4/02 Public

Harrison 7.0 1030 AM 4/02 Public

Bedford 6.6 1100 AM 4/02 Trained Spotter

Armonk 6.6 1000 AM 4/02 Public

Croton-On-Hudson 6.4 1030 AM 4/02 Trained Spotter

Mount Kisco 6.2 1015 AM 4/02 Public

NEW JERSEY

…Bergen County…

Westwood 7.1 1045 AM 4/02 Trained Spotter

Allendale 6.7 1015 AM 4/02 Public

Ridgewood 6.5 930 AM 4/02 Trained Spotter

Franklin Lakes 6.3 1015 AM 4/02 CoCoRaHS

Northvale 6.2 920 AM 4/02 Trained Spotter

East Rutherford 6.1 1015 AM 4/02 Trained Spotter

Mahwah 6.1 1030 AM 4/02 Public

Englewood 5.9 1004 AM 4/02 Trained Spotter

Rivervale 5.4 945 AM 4/02 Trained Spotter

…Essex County…

Bloomfield 7.5 1030 AM 4/02 Trained Spotter

West Orange 7.0 1000 AM 4/02 Public

Maplewood 6.4 1000 AM 4/02 CoCoRaHS

…Hudson County…

Kearny 6.8 955 AM 4/02 Trained Spotter

Harrison 6.5 1230 PM 4/02 Co-Op Observer

…Passaic County…

1 SSE Newfoundland 6.2 1100 AM 4/02 Co-Op Observer

Pompton Lakes 6.0 1100 AM 4/02 Trained Spotter

Bloomingdale 5.2 1102 AM 4/02 Trained Spotter

…Union County…

Roselle Park 6.5 915 AM 4/02 Public

Union 6.5 910 AM 4/02 Social Media

Summit 6.0 900 AM 4/02 Public

Plainfield 5.5 900 AM 4/02 Trained Spotter

Newark Airport 5.0 1000 AM 4/02 FAA Observer

CONNECTICUT

…Fairfield County…

New Canaan 7.5 1045 AM 4/02 Trained Spotter

New Fairfield 7.2 1045 AM 4/02 Trained Spotter

Norwalk 6.5 1050 AM 4/02 Public

Weston 6.5 1100 AM 4/02 Trained Spotter

Trumbull 6.5 1035 AM 4/02 Trained Spotter

Newtown 6.1 1100 AM 4/02 CoCoRaHS

Fairfield 6.1 1100 AM 4/02 Trained Spotter

Easton 6.1 1030 AM 4/02 Public

Bridgeport Airport 6.0 1130 AM 4/02 Co-Op Observer

Wilton 6.0 1100 AM 4/02 Broadcast Media

Danbury 5.6 1000 AM 4/02 Trained Spotter

Bethel 5.5 1130 AM 4/02 Emergency Manager

Stamford 5.2 930 AM 4/02 Social Media

…Middlesex County…

Clinton 5.8 1130 AM 4/02 Broadcast Media

…New Haven County…

East Wallingford 7.1 1215 PM 4/02 Public

Milford 6.7 1130 AM 4/02 Public

Madison 6.5 1100 AM 4/02 Public

North Haven 6.3 1100 AM 4/02 Trained Spotter

3 NW Hamden 6.2 1215 PM 4/02 Public

Hamden 6.1 1100 AM 4/02 Trained Spotter

Wallingford 6.0 1100 AM 4/02 Trained Spotter

Oxford 5.5 1030 AM 4/02 Amateur Radio

Branford 5.5 1110 AM 4/02 Trained Spotter

East Haven 5.2 1100 AM 4/02 Trained Spotter

Stony Creek 5.0 1012 AM 4/02 Trained Spotter

Waterbury 5.0 1145 AM 4/02 Trained Spotter

West Haven 4.5 1130 AM 4/02 Trained Spotter

…New London County…

Ledyard Center 5.6 1145 AM 4/02 Trained Spotter

Lebanon 5.0 1030 AM 4/02 Public