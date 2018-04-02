Snow totals: Spring storm brings heaviest April snowfall in NYC since 1982

NEW YORK — A spring storm that blanketed the Northeast and even forced the New York Yankees to postpone their home opener Monday brought the most snowfall NYC has seen in any April since 1982.
Heavy snowfall began overnight and continued throughout the Monday morning commute. As temperatures crept toward the day’s forecast high of 43 degrees, snow melted as it hit many sidewalks and roadways. In other areas, however, it stuck.
Images showed snow-covered seats at Yankee Stadium hours before the team’s home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays was scheduled for 1 p.m. The game has since been moved to Tuesday afternoon.
Across social media, people shared pictures of the tri-state looking like a white winter wonderland two weeks after the spring season officially began.
In Central Park, 5.5 inches of accumulation was recorded by 10 a.m., as the snow began to taper off.
This makes it the snowiest day in any April since 1982, and seventh snowiest since recording started in 1869, according to the National Weather Service.
The 1982 record of 9.6 inches is the third-highest snowfall for any day in April since recording started — although third place is a far cry from first. NYC saw a whopping 13.5 inches in 1875.
The snowiest Aprils in NYC are:
- 13.5 inches in 1875
- 10.2 inches in 1915
- 9.6 inches in 1982
- 8.5 inches in 1924
- 6.5 inches in 1944 and 1917
- 5.8 inches in 1907
- 5.5 inches in 2018
Other snowfall totals across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut for Monday, as of 12:30 p.m., are as follows:
