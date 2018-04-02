Mets game against Philadelphia Phillies postponed after snowstorm

NEW YORK — The New York Mets have postponed their home game against the Philadelphia Phillies originally scheduled for Monday.

A reason for the postponement was not stated in a tweet making the announcement, but it was made after a snowstorm dumped more than 6 inches in parts of Queens.

Hours earlier, the New York Yankees announced their home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays would be postponed until Tuesday.

Monday’s game has been rescheduled as part of a single-admission doubleheader on July 9 at 4:10 p.m.

Fans with tickets to Monday’s game can exchange their ticket for one to the July 9 game, or exchange it for a similarly prices ticket to another Mets 2018 regular season home game, excluding June 8-10.