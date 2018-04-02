Man shot, killed in Brooklyn on Easter Sunday: police

PROSPECT-LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn — A man was shot dead in Brooklyn on Easter Sunday, police said.

Police responded to reports of a man shot around 10:20 p.m. and found 26-year-old Jerome Spence with gunshot wounds to his face, neck and chest on the second floor landing of a building on Sterling Street near Bedford Avenue. EMS took Spence to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).