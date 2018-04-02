Man accused of murder, torture at PlayStation meet up says he’s not guilty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRENTON, NJ — The man who allegedly kidnapped and murdered a 20-year-old man during a deal to sell a PlayStation pleaded not guilty in court Monday.

Rufus Thompson, a 29-year-old Trenton man, appeared Mercer County Court by video link and entered a not guilty plea for murder, kidnapping, robbery and weapons charges. He sat in an orange jumpsuit beside a public defender in the county jail and told Judge Harold George that he understood the charges against him.

Thompson is accused of killing Danny Diaz-Delgado on March 24 after taping up his hands and mouth. He allegedly tortured Diaz-Delgado in an effort to get his bank PIN number

Prosecutors say Diaz-Delgado met Thompson to buy a PlayStation for his little brother. He found the deal on social media and allegedly met Thompson near Assunpink Creek in Hamilton to make the exchange. That’s where Diaz-Delgado’s body was later found.

Thompson was arrested Saturday. He stated in court that he was unsure whether he’d hire a private attorney or utilize the public defender’s office. He’s next scheduled to appear in court on Thursday for a detention hearing. The prosecutor is recommending he not be released.