Jersey City burlesque show shut down over ‘obscenity law’

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — The show will go on after all.

After lawyers for Jersey City shut down a Burlesque Show before it took place, the mayor of Jersey City is now saying its obscenity law is outdated and needs to be changed.

She calls herself the Jazzy Jewel of Jersey City.

Burlesque performer Lillian Bustle’s show has no nudity.

It’s a pasties and G-string affair, celebrating the human body in all its glorious incarnations.

“You’ll find all kinds of body types on my stage,” Bustle told PIX11. “All kinds of sexual orientations, all kinds of gender identities, all kinds of races ... it’s a very welcoming place.”

But when Lillian Bustle was set to perform her “flip side burlesque” show at the month-old FM club on Third Street, Jersey City’s Corporation lawyer sent a cease and desist letter calling the burlesque show “obscene entertainment” that violated “contemporary community standards.”

The Councilmember for this neighborhood saw the show at an alternative venue and didn’t understand the shutdown.

“It is artistic, political, avant-garde,” James Solomon, Ward E Councilmember, told PIX11. “And I was very surprised by that letter.”

And now a tweet from Jersey City’s Mayor Steven Fulop calling the obscenity law outdated and said it will be amended and rescinded.

I found the person who put in place Jersey City obscenity law - it was put in place in 1981 by @JerryNJ3 - he explained the background on how this came to be. in any event this will be amended/rescinded to fit the times. There are lots of laws on the books that are just outdated — Steven Fulop (@StevenFulop) April 2, 2018

“I’m very happy with the way he’s taken an interest,” Ed Snyder, a co-owner and manager of FM Club, told PIX11. “Happy it will receive dye progress the due progress it needs.”

And while the tweet doesn’t say when the obscenity law will be revised, there were cheers all around at FM club as Lillian Bustle prepares for her show to go on, whenever.

“This is a way I can have complete control in the space,” Bustle told PIX11. “It’s thrilling.”