Free online course teaches parents how to protect kids from sexual predators

Suffolk County Community College unveiled a free, online course Monday designed to help parents protect their kids from sexual predators.

“The Apple of my Eye” online classroom was started by Parents for Megan’s Law. The organization, which focuses on preventing sex abuse, has teamed up with the Crime Victims Center and Suffolk County leaders to offer the course. It teaches parents how to prevent, detect and report child sex abuse – including how predators groom kids and teens and signs that your child may be a victim.

For more information on the online class, click here.