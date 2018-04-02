Early spring snow causes messy morning commute, flight cancellations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Winter weather is making a comeback Monday, as a fast-moving storm paces through the Northeast coating much of the area with snow just in time for the morning commute.

After a weekend of highs nearing 60 degrees, temperatures plummeted overnight Sunday into Monday. Highs are forecast to hit 43 degrees in the city.

The real story though is the snow.

In New York City, 3 to 5 inches is expected to accumulate overnight and early Monday, according to the National Weather Service. In higher elevations of the Lower Hudson Valley and northeastern New Jersey, 4 to 6 inches, with isolated amounts up to 7 inches, are possible.

The wintery conditions prompted the weather service to issue a winter weather advisory throughout the NYC, Lower Hudson Valley and portions of northeast New Jersey. The advisory is expected to expire at 2 p.m.

The weather service warns of slippery road conditions and reduced visibilities, including during the Monday morning commute.

At local airports, several flights have been canceled or delayed. About 45 flights have been cancelled at JFK Airport and 38 at LaGuardia, where a snowfall rate of 2 inches an hour was reported by the weather service just before 7 a.m.

The cooler weather will continue into Tuesday, when a high of 48 degrees is forecast, but pick up Wednesday as highs climb to 63 degrees.