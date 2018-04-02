`Krypton` is not your run-of-the-mill prequel. It`s more of an origininal story with a very well-known origin. Oji sits down with Superman`s "grandfather" Cameron Cuffe on preparing for the role.
Cameron Cuffe on preparing to play Superman’s grandfather in ‘Krypton’
-
Martin Luther King’s granddaughter has a dream, too – where enough is enough
-
Maryland school shooter was killed by his own bullet, not the school resource officer’s: police
-
From combat boots to the crown: Meet Mrs. New York America
-
5-year-old girl whose cancer battle went viral after photo with grandfather dies
-
Firefighter spits on, calls child racial slur at Hooters: police
-
-
Brooklyn flower shop overcomes Valentine’s Day parking problem
-
17-year-old junior firefighter killed after car overturns on NJ road
-
School shooting victim ‘brain dead,’ life support ending
-
Florida girl, grandfather survived mass shootings, 70 years apart
-
Video shows moment dying grandfather is granted last wish to see his beloved dog
-
-
Meal deliverer finds father frozen to death on porch
-
5 central NY teenagers face murder charges in shooting death
-
Teen shot by ex-boyfriend at Maryland high school has died