FLATBUSH, Brooklyn – A 62-year-old man was killed when a freight elevator fell on him in a Flatbush building on Monday afternoon.

The worker was in the building’s basement when he was crushed by the elevator, police said. He was rushed to the hospital, but he did not survive.

No additional identifying information was immediately available.

It is not yet clear what caused the freight elevator to fall on him.

