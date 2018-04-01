NYPD officers help deliver baby on Upper East Side

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Two New York City police officers helped deliver an Easter baby in the Upper East Side Sunday morning.

Around 8 a.m., a pregnant woman started having contractions, police said. As she and her husband were heading to the car, the woman realized the crowning started.

Two male police officers arrived to East 92nd Street and York Avenue and immediately assisted the woman as she delivered a baby girl. Officer Koustoubardis, an eight-year veteran and his partner, who has been with the NYPD for eight months, said they received brief training on delivering babies, but this was the first time either of them delivered one.

The officers waited on scene for EMS to arrive and cut the umbilical cord.

The mother and her baby were taken to the hospital and are doing well.