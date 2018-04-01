NYC Department of Sanitation issues snow alert for Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The city has issued a snow alert for early Monday as wintry weather may come our way.

The alert issued by the New York City Department of Sanitation goes into effect at 2 a.m. on Apr. 2.

The NYC Department of Sanitation has issued a Snow Alert for Monday, April 2, 2018 at 2 a.m. Snow fighting equipment will be ready for any winter weather. https://t.co/f1v4TgJgV3 pic.twitter.com/sRtqx6Wl9g — NYC Sanitation (@NYCSanitation) April 1, 2018

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday where snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches is expected, according to the National Weather Service.

The winter weather advisory is in effect for portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York.

Commuters and drivers are advised of slippery road conditions and reduced visibility.

The snow alert allows the DSNY to prepare for a possible response by loading salt spreaders, attaching plows and preparing tire chains and notifying other city agencies, but it does not guarantee snow will fall.

DSNY is coordinating with the Office of Emergency Management and the Department of Transportation on snow clearing protocols and will continue to monitor forecasts and will provide updates as the snow event approaches.

All winter weather information and information about the City’s response to the storm can be found by visiting the City’s Severe Weather website at www.nyc.gov/severeweather or by calling 311. The DSNY Snow 101 FAQ is also available online.