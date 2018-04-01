News Closeup: Remembering Martin Luther King Jr., 50 years after his assassination

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Jersey is one of 29 States that has approved the dispensing of medical marijuana. Now, It is debating whether it should become the 10th state in the nation to legalize marijuana for recreational use.

Marvin Scott looks at both sides of the issue with his guests.

Then: April 4 marks 50 years since Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated.

Half a century later, how do we view Dr. King’s legacy and what is the current state of race relations in the U.S.?

Marvin Scott talks to Gene Dattel, a noted historian and author of the book "Reckoning with Race: America’s Failure."