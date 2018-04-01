It’s no April Fool’s joke! Springtime storm could bring more snow to tri-state

NEW YORK — Say it isn’t snow!

It may be April 1, but it’s no April Fool’s joke — another round of snow is headed our way.

The city has issued a snow alert for early Monday as wintry weather is expected. The alert issued by the New York City Department of Sanitation goes into effect at 2 a.m. on Apr. 2.

After a beautiful, 60-degree Easter Sunday, a cold front is moving through the tri-state area bringing with it a storm and possibly snow.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday where snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches is expected, according to the National Weather Service.

The winter weather advisory is in effect for portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York.

It will be dry through the evening and early part of the night, so no problems expected if you’re traveling home from friends and relatives.

Very late Sunday night, expect a mix of rain and wet snow to develop and then change to all wet snow. The snow falling prior to sunrise could stick to everything making the roads slushy and slippery. In fact, the snow may come down hard at times, reducing visibility, slowing down traffic and hampering air travel as well.

However, as the morning progresses, the snow will likely just turn to slush and then eventually melt on walks and highways. Commuters and drivers are advised of slippery road conditions and reduced visibility.

The snow alert allows the DSNY to prepare for a possible response by loading salt spreaders, attaching plows and preparing tire chains and notifying other city agencies, but it does not guarantee snow will fall.

DSNY is coordinating with the Office of Emergency Management and the Department of Transportation on snow clearing protocols and will continue to monitor forecasts and will provide updates as the snow event approaches.

By afternoon, the sun will break through and the temperature will climb into the 40s, melting the snow.

Because the ground will be warm, the snow is not likely to stick in Manhattan but it could accumulate in the outer boroughs, New Jersey, Long Island and Connecticut.

Safety Tips

Drive slowly. Vehicles take longer to stop on snow and ice than on dry pavement.

Four-wheel drive vehicles may make it easier to drive on snow-covered roads, but they do not stop quicker than other vehicles.

Use major streets or highways for travel whenever possible.

Know your vehicle’s braking system. Vehicles with anti-lock brakes require a different braking technique than vehicles without anti-lock brakes in snowy conditions.

If you are driving and begin to skid, ease your foot off the gas and steer in the direction that you want the front of the car to go. Straighten the wheel when the car moves in the desired direction. If you have an anti-lock braking system (ABS), apply steady pressure to the brake pedal.

Never pump the brakes on an ABS equipped vehicle.

Try to keep your vehicle’s gas tank as full as possible.

Keep the name and phone number of at least one local towing service in your car in case you break down or become stuck.

Exercise caution and avoid slippery surfaces; some ice may not be visible. Wear sturdy boots that provide traction to reduce slipping. Use handrails when using stairs.

Seniors should take extra care outdoors to avoid slips and falls.

Have heightened awareness of cars, particularly when approaching or crossing intersections

All winter weather information and information about the City’s response to the storm can be found by visiting the City’s Severe Weather website at www.nyc.gov/severeweather or by calling 311. The DSNY Snow 101 FAQ is also available online.