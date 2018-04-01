Group sought in violent sneaker robbery in Brooklyn

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — Police are searching for a group of five people wanted for questioning in connection to a robbery in Brooklyn last month.

On Mar. 24 around 6:30 a.m., the group approached two men, ages 21 and 28, in front of 100 Logan St. in Cypress Hills and engaged in a physical altercation, police said.

During the altercation, the suspected thieves stabbed the two victims and took one of their sneakers before fleeing in a vehicle, authorities said.

The victims were taken to the hospital for their injuries. One sustained two stab wounds to his back and one to his torso and the second victim was stabbed on his left leg and abdomen, according to police.

Police are searching for four males and one redheaded female.

