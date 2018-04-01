Annual Easter parade brings colorful costumes, elaborate bonnets to Fifth Avenue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN — Thousands gathered at Fifth Avenue for the annual Easter parade.

The Easter parade is a New York City tradition that dates back more than a century to the 1870s.

Even Hollywood once got into the act. Judy Garland and Fred Astaire sauntered down the avenue in 1948.

Every year, the Easter bunny brings out thousands posed in best high fashion, particularly elaborate bonnets and colorful costumes.

But it’s not so much a parade as it is a pageant of ribbons, lace, peeps and pinwheels.

Didn’t have a chance to stop by this year’s festivities? You have a year to prepare your cool costumes and bonnets for next year!