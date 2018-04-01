A celebration of the majestically affable Carson favorite McLean Stevenson

The March 21, 1974, episode of “Johnny Carson” finds the majestically affable McLean Stevenson (or “Mac” as he was known to pals) during the second of his initial three seasons as the majestically affable-but-cranky Col. Henry Blake on the CBS instant classic “M*A*S*H” — which would all-too-seamlessly continue on without him for another eight seasons.

Famously, Stevenson (second cousin of two-time presidential candidate Adlai E. Stevenson II) asked to be released from his “M*A*S*H” contract during its third season to pursue other TV opportunities that never materialized quite the way he’d hoped.

There would be four separate failed starring-sitcom attempt — the most notorious being NBC’s “Hello Larry” (1979-’80), which lasted 38 episodes, by far the longest run he would ever again experience.

But that unfairly discounts all the excellent comedic goodwill he built as a steadfast Carson guest who was so wonkily adept at being himself that he would be tapped to fill in as guest host 58 times!

In fact, Henry Blake notwithstanding, it can be argued that he more than succeeded as a venerable Carson show superstar-after-dark—no small feat in the American culture pantheon. (Each of his hosting stints made for giddy little thrill rides; as a recurring bit he’d frequently open his monologues by first performing the swinging Nat “King” Cole standard “L-O-V-E”, always to thunderous audience approval.)

So much a part of the “Tonight Show” family, he would later marry one of the show’s talent coordinators—Ginny Fosdick—in 1980 (Johnny himself put the two of them together); the couple stayed lovingly united until Mac’s sudden death in 1996 on the day after Valentine’s Day (fluke heart attack in the wake of successful bladder surgery to remove cancer).

During this 1974 appearance with Carson, we see a good part of his future materializing with the announcement of a Vegas act he would soon debut along with dates when he would next substitute for Carson, including a full week that June.

Also notable is that he never speaks of “M*A*S*H” here (Carson mentions it only when introducing him), even though he was still very much the Henry Blake that would continue to charm viewers until the plane dispatching him back to civilian life crashed into the Sea of Japan at the close of season three, just over a year later.

As Radar O’Reilly informed the 4077th M*A*S*H troops, there were no survivors.

Unless you count everything Mac Stevenson achieved on NBC Burbank’s Stage 1 in the glow of Carson’s magical limelight.

Bill Zehme is Antenna TV’s resident Carson expert and longtime biographer (his “Carson the Magnificent” major biography is still-in-the-works for Simon & Schuster).