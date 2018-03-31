WATCH: Funeral for Lt. Christopher Raguso, serviceman killed in helicopter crash

LONG ISLAND — Family and loved ones will together on Long Island Saturday to remember Master Sergeant Christopher Raguso, who was among the seven service members killed after their U.S. military helicopter crashed.

The funeral service will take place at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Kings Park.

The 39-year-old is remembered as wanting to serve this city and this country.

Raguso served as a firefighter at Ladder 113 Engine 249 for 11 years. He also served as a fire protection specialist and assisted the Texas and the Caribbean for hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Lieutenant Raguso left for deployment in January and was supposed to return in May and promised his family this would be his last time.

The aircraft crashed in western Iraq, killing everyone on board, the Pentagon said in a written statement.