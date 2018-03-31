Police identify driver of deadly Bronx hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELMONT, the Bronx — Police have identified the driver connected to a hit-and-run that killed a Bronx man on his birthday earlier this month.

Angel Rodriguez, 27, was allegedly behind the wheel of a 2017 white BMW when it sideswiped a 2018 Acura and struck Wally Dominguez, 27, and another pedestrian standing behind a parked car outside 4419 Third Ave, pinning them.

Dominguez was pronounced dead. The pedestrian standing next to him suffered an ankle injury.

After rear-ending the car, Rodriguez and the passenger got out of their vehicle and fled on foot.

New video shows the BMW striking the van and the driver running away from the scene following the crash.

Police have deemed the incident a homicide.

Sources told PIX11 News the incident started as a dispute between Rodriguez and Dominguez. The two were attending a party when the victim allegedly pulled a gun on the driver.

No arrests have been made, and investigation remains ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Please enable Javascript to watch this video