One shot and killed, four injured outside Long Island nightclub

LINDENHURST, L.I. — One man was killed and four others were injured during an altercation at a Long Island nightclub early Saturday.

It occurred around 3:20 a.m. when an fight started inside 105 Grados at 105 Sunrise Highway, police said.

As the fight continued outside the nightclub, two men were shot and three men were stabbed, according to authorities.

One of the shooting victims, Herminio Torres, 25, was taken to the hospital where was pronounced dead.

The second shooting victim, 26, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said police.

The three men who were stabbed, ages 23, 28 and 35, were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Two have since been released, said officials.

Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.