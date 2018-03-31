Men stabbed, robbed of sneakers in Brooklyn; 5 attackers sought by police

CYPRESS HILLS, BROOKLYN — Police released surveillance footage on Saturday of five people suspected of stabbing two men and robbing one of his sneakers in Brooklyn earlier this month.

Police said the suspected attackers stabbed two men, a 28-year-old and a 21-year-old, several times in front of 100 Logan Street around 6:30 a.m. on March 24. The attackers then took the 21-year-old victim’s sneakers and fled in a grey, four door Sedan, according to police.

One victim was stabbed in his torso and back and the other was stabbed in his torso and left leg. Both men were taken to a local hospital.

The NYPD is seeking the public’s help in locating the five people involved in the attack – four men and a woman with red hair. Police released photos of all five people. Cops also released video footage of one of the men.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).