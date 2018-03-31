Man fatally shot outside New Jersey nightclub

PATERSON, N.J. — A man was killed after he was shot outside a nightclub in New Jersey early Saturday.

Police responded to a call shortly before 2 a.m. about shots fired along 58 Ellison Street in Paterson.

When they arrived, officers found 22-year-old Parker Sams in the parking lot of D’Classico nighclub with a gunshot wound, said authorities.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Investigation remains ongoing as authorities determine whether anyone else was injured during the incident.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.