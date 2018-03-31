From combat boots to the crown: Meet Mrs. New York America

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There she is. Mrs. New York.

That right M-R-S.

Patti Gomez-Michalkow took the crown for the empire state on Sunday night.

Now, she is preparing to compete in Mrs. America.

The pageant is for married women and focuses on community service and professional accomplishments.

Now our new Mrs. New York has a lot of them.

The 28-year-old Manhattan native now calls Syracuse home. She’s a marketing manager and wants to get a masters degree from Harvard University.

But before she wore a crown, she actually laced up combat boots as a human intelligence collector in the Army National Guard.

That service inspired her platform to give back to disabled veterans and work with the non-profit, Homes for Our Troops.

“They build specially-adapted custom homes for our most injured post 9/11 veterans,” said Gomez-Michalkow.

Even after years in the military, competing in Mrs. New York was a brand new battlefield.

“One of the things I had to focus on was my walk. I wasn’t accustomed to wearing high heels especially six inch heels,” she said.

Through it all, she said the pageant has taught her the value of sisterhood.

“I’ve been surrounded by so many men for so long as just one of the guys. But being around some of the most nurturing, intelligent women has just been transformative,” she said.

Gomez-Michalkow said it’s one man, her husband Nicholas, who has been her rock though this experience.

Patti will compete for Mrs. America in August.