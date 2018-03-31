Fight breaks out at motorcycle club in Brooklyn

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — Multiple people were arrested after an alleged fight broke out in Brooklyn Saturday morning.

Around 7 a.m., authorities were called about a fight at a motorcycle club around 57th Street and Third Avenue in Sunset Park.

Witnesses told police someone was pistol whipped, authorities said.

Police tried to enter the building, but no one answered. According to officials, at least four people barricaded themselves inside the building for a number of hours until they surrendered to authorities.

Dozens of emergency officials and police cars were president, causing traffic along the areas.