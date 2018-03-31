2 pedestrians struck on Long Island, driver arrested

EAST HILLS, L.I. — A man was arrested after he struck two pedestrians while driving on Long Island early Saturday.

Robert Corey, 45, was driving north along Locust Lane in East Hills when he drifted along the south lane, striking two male pedestrians, said police.

The pedestrians, ages 54 and 17, were walking along the west side of the street when they were struck, and they were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, said police.

Corey was taken into custody and charged with DWI, two counts of assault and two counts of reckless endangerment.