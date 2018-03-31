1 dead, several injured in drunk-driving crash on LIE: police

SHIRLEY, L.I. — One person was killed and several were injured in a crash on the Long Island Expressway in Shirley on Saturday, Suffolk County Police said.

A pick-up truck traveling west near exit 68 around 3:30 p.m. struck a minivan, then crossed over the median onto the eastbound lanes where it struck a motorcycle and another minivan, according to police.

Cops said multiple people were taken to local hospitals and one was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Police have charged the driver of the pick-up truck with Driving While Intoxicated.